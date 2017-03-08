AT&T Outage Takes Down 911 Emergency ...

AT&T Outage Takes Down 911 Emergency Lines across the US

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: NewsFactor

Millions of AT&T customers were left without 911 service for several hours last night. The outage appeared to have affected wireless customers across the country, with reports that customers were unable to reach emergency services in New York, Los Angeles, Washington D.C., Chicago, Miami, San Francisco and Seattle, among other areas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsFactor.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Business News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Questions for Muslim students 3 hr Mikey 26
News Congress may overturn Obama internet privacy rules 10 hr Kasick of Pancakes 7
Why The home products of Molly McCluskey matter... 12 hr Molly McCluskey 1
Where to find the best interracial dating site? (May '15) 21 hr himoto 3
Fragrance Market Analysis: Europe Fragrance Ma... Wed qyresearcheurope 1
I Love Kickboxing in Exton, PA Mar 5 Heather A 4
News White House fight on import tax puts Congress i... Mar 4 tomin cali 1
See all Business News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Business News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Iraq
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,773 • Total comments across all topics: 279,437,437

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC