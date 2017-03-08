AT&T Outage Takes Down 911 Emergency Lines across the US
Millions of AT&T customers were left without 911 service for several hours last night. The outage appeared to have affected wireless customers across the country, with reports that customers were unable to reach emergency services in New York, Los Angeles, Washington D.C., Chicago, Miami, San Francisco and Seattle, among other areas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsFactor.
Add your comments below
Business News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Questions for Muslim students
|3 hr
|Mikey
|26
|Congress may overturn Obama internet privacy rules
|10 hr
|Kasick of Pancakes
|7
|Why The home products of Molly McCluskey matter...
|12 hr
|Molly McCluskey
|1
|Where to find the best interracial dating site? (May '15)
|21 hr
|himoto
|3
|Fragrance Market Analysis: Europe Fragrance Ma...
|Wed
|qyresearcheurope
|1
|I Love Kickboxing in Exton, PA
|Mar 5
|Heather A
|4
|White House fight on import tax puts Congress i...
|Mar 4
|tomin cali
|1
Find what you want!
Search Business News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC