Are Hoverboards Safe? Feds Urge Caution After Deadly Pennsylvania Fire

Federal officials are again warning consumers on Monday to use caution when buying or using self-propelled "hoverboards" after one of the devices is blamed for causing a deadly weekend house fire in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania that killed a toddler. More than one year after the government issued a massive recall for the popular devices amid fire-safety concerns, local authorities say a charging hoverboard sparked a fire Friday night, engulfing the Harrisburg home in flames.

