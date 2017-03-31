Apple Scores Victory As Australian Re...

Apple Scores Victory As Australian Regulator Bars Banks From Mobile Payment App On IPhones

12 hrs ago Read more: Fox News

Apple Inc. [s:AAPL] on Friday advanced its global fight to prevent banks from introducing their own mobile payment services on Apple devices after an Australian regulator barred lenders from bargaining collectively for access, Reuters and other media outlets reported. The banks had hoped to circumvent transaction fees and get customers to engage more frequently with their own apps, over Apple Wallet on the iPhone and Apple Watch.

