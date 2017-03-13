Amgen Cholesterol Drug Cuts Risk of Heart Attack, Stroke but Not Enough to Quell Value Debate
Is Repatha's $14,000 price tag justified by the magnitude of the drug's benefit to patients, measured by a lower risk of heart attacks and strokes? Amgen's new cholesterol drug Repatha reduced the risk of heart attacks, strokes and other heart-related health problems by 15% compared to a placebo, according to results from a highly anticipated, 27,000-patient clinical trial reported Friday. Investors were expecting Repatha to show a cardiovascular risk reduction of 20-22%, so the drug's true performance in a population of higher-risk patients is a disappointment from the market's perspective.
