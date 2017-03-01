Amazon's video game boss just explained where its $970 million Twitch purchase fits into its most profitable business Amazon raised a lot of eyebrows when it bought the massively popular Twitch game-streaming service for $970 million in August 2014. Why it would spend so much cash for Twitch was a real head-scratcher - live game broadcasts on the internet aren't exactly what you would call core to Amazon's retail business.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.