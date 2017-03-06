Amazon Drops Legal Fight Over Echo Re...

Amazon Drops Legal Fight Over Echo Recording in Arkansas Murder Case

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: TheStreet.com

The e-commerce giant finally handed the recording over to authorities last Friday after the defendant gave his permission for Amazon to do so. Amazon.com dropped its fight against a search warrant for it to turn over audio recorded by one of its Echo devices near an alleged murder in Arkansas after the defendant gave permission for the company to hand the recording over to law enforcement officials.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheStreet.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Business News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Questions for Muslim students 5 hr Death on 2 Legs 5
I Love Kickboxing in Exton, PA Mar 5 Heather A 4
News White House fight on import tax puts Congress i... Mar 4 tomin cali 1
News Copart To Defend VB2 in Manheim Lawsuit (Jan '06) Mar 3 Surprised 797
News Fight over debt ceiling could accelerate Trump'... Mar 3 Palin s Turkey Th... 10
The Newest List of The Best Biker Dating Sites ... Mar 2 himoto 1
English Bulldogz Mar 2 courious 2
See all Business News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Business News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iraq
  3. Iran
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wall Street
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,262 • Total comments across all topics: 279,386,368

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC