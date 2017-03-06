Amazon Drops Legal Fight Over Echo Recording in Arkansas Murder Case
The e-commerce giant finally handed the recording over to authorities last Friday after the defendant gave his permission for Amazon to do so. Amazon.com dropped its fight against a search warrant for it to turn over audio recorded by one of its Echo devices near an alleged murder in Arkansas after the defendant gave permission for the company to hand the recording over to law enforcement officials.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TheStreet.com.
Add your comments below
Business News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Questions for Muslim students
|5 hr
|Death on 2 Legs
|5
|I Love Kickboxing in Exton, PA
|Mar 5
|Heather A
|4
|White House fight on import tax puts Congress i...
|Mar 4
|tomin cali
|1
|Copart To Defend VB2 in Manheim Lawsuit (Jan '06)
|Mar 3
|Surprised
|797
|Fight over debt ceiling could accelerate Trump'...
|Mar 3
|Palin s Turkey Th...
|10
|The Newest List of The Best Biker Dating Sites ...
|Mar 2
|himoto
|1
|English Bulldogz
|Mar 2
|courious
|2
Find what you want!
Search Business News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC