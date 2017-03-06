4 Trump plans piecemeal budget releas...

4 Trump plans piecemeal budget release, obscurring broader fiscal picture

14 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

The Trump administration's first budget proposal this month will not include any specific changes to the tax code or big programs like Medicare and Social Security, an administration official said, A focusing instead on boosting A defense spending and cutting other programs that are annually authorized by Congress. This budget proposal is expected to be released around March 16. Other budget proposals will come at a later date, the Office of Management and Budget spokesperson official said.

