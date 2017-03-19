4 President of embattled Uber leaves ...

4 President of embattled Uber leaves after 6 months on job

Jeff Jones, president of the embattled ride-hailing company Uber, has resigned just six months after taking the job, the company confirmed Sunday. In a brief statement, Uber didn't say why Jones left.

