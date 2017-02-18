YouTube is killing off its unskippabl...

YouTube is killing off its unskippable 30-second ads

10 hrs ago

A Google spokesperson told Business Insider: "We've decided to stop supporting 30-second unskippable ads as of 2018 and focus instead on formats that work well for both users and advertisers." According to YouTube , more than half of its video views come from mobile users, where a 30-second ad can negatively affect consumers with a smaller data plan.

