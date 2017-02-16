With Samsung chief's arrest, three executives in spotlight

A South Korean court on Friday ordered the arrest of Jay Y. Lee, the 48-year-old head of the Samsung Group, on suspicion of bribery and other charges in a corruption scandal that led parliament to impeach President Park Geun-hye. Prosecutors accuse Lee in his capacity as head of South Korea's largest conglomerate, or chaebol, of pledging 43 billion won to a business and organizations backed by Park's friend, Choi Soon-sil, in exchange for support of a 2015 merger of two Samsung companies.

