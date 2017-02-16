With Samsung chief's arrest, three ex...

With Samsung chief's arrest, three executives in spotlight

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Fox News

A South Korean court on Friday ordered the arrest of Jay Y. Lee, the 48-year-old head of the Samsung Group, on suspicion of bribery and other charges in a corruption scandal that led parliament to impeach President Park Geun-hye. Prosecutors accuse Lee in his capacity as head of South Korea's largest conglomerate, or chaebol, of pledging 43 billion won to a business and organizations backed by Park's friend, Choi Soon-sil, in exchange for support of a 2015 merger of two Samsung companies.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Business News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News We just got a better idea of how much cash Ther... 3 hr Darius 2
ATM Skimmer and GSM Recievers Available at Skim... 13 hr Yolandi 7
Guaranteed Real Estate Loans - 100% LTV - NO FI... (Jul '13) 14 hr uyuiyjyhgf 53
News Trump Deflects Migrant Ban Chaos by Blaming Del... Thu Econo 2
Europe 2,6-Dimethylaniline Market Report 2017 Wed QYResearch 1
News T-Mobile is fixing the two biggest flaws in its... Feb 14 Hate Apple 1
i need urgent loan who can advice (Oct '13) Feb 13 Daniel Smith Jerry 9
See all Business News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Business News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hurricane
  5. North Korea
  1. Wall Street
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,527 • Total comments across all topics: 278,946,378

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC