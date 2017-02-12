Why Intel Corporation's Cannon Lake-E...

Why Intel Corporation's Cannon Lake-EP and EX Server Chips May Be Dead

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Fox News

Skylake-EP and EX represent all new architectures built using the company's 14-nanometer+ technology, while Cannon Lake-EP and EX were supposed to represent mild architectural enhancements of the Skylake-EP and EX chips, but with the benefit of being built on the company's upcoming 10-nanometer chip manufacturing technology. Although I can't make this prediction with 100% certainty, I strongly suspect that based on Intel's most recent disclosures, Cannon Lake-EP and EX are dead.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Business News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Guaranteed Real Estate Loans - 100% LTV - NO FI... (Jul '13) 41 min lynn4158 52
News The Chevy Bolt EV Gets Off to a Strong Sales Start 15 hr Solarman 1
News The 5 Things That Are Causing Employees To Burn... Sat CaliforniaformerKiwi 2
News A bizarre anecdote reveals why Trump believes b... Sat CaliforniaformerKiwi 6
China Grinding Balls, Grinding Media, Ball Mill... Feb 9 QYResearch 3
Global UV Flexographic Inks Market Research Rep... Feb 9 Tina Ning from QY... 1
I am Newer-QYResearch Feb 9 QYResearch 1
See all Business News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Business News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. Super Bowl
  3. North Korea
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Al Franken
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,272 • Total comments across all topics: 278,817,452

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC