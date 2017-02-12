Why Intel Corporation's Cannon Lake-EP and EX Server Chips May Be Dead

Skylake-EP and EX represent all new architectures built using the company's 14-nanometer+ technology, while Cannon Lake-EP and EX were supposed to represent mild architectural enhancements of the Skylake-EP and EX chips, but with the benefit of being built on the company's upcoming 10-nanometer chip manufacturing technology. Although I can't make this prediction with 100% certainty, I strongly suspect that based on Intel's most recent disclosures, Cannon Lake-EP and EX are dead.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.