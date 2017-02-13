Why Hollywood Loves Shooting in Eastern Europe
Generous rebates, shooting incentives, versatile locales and state-of-the-art facilities were designed to attract high-profile, big-budget projects - and the strategy is working. Plans by the Polish government to introduce a 25 percent cash rebate for domestic and international features, documentaries and high-end television dramas this year will bring Eastern Europe's biggest filmmaking territory in line with most of its neighbors.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hollywood Reporter.
Add your comments below
Business News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|i need urgent loan who can advice (Oct '13)
|6 hr
|Daniel Smith Jerry
|9
|Guaranteed Real Estate Loans - 100% LTV - NO FI... (Jul '13)
|15 hr
|lynn4158
|52
|The Chevy Bolt EV Gets Off to a Strong Sales Start
|Sun
|Solarman
|1
|The 5 Things That Are Causing Employees To Burn...
|Feb 11
|CaliforniaformerKiwi
|2
|A bizarre anecdote reveals why Trump believes b...
|Feb 11
|CaliforniaformerKiwi
|6
|China Grinding Balls, Grinding Media, Ball Mill...
|Feb 9
|QYResearch
|3
|Global UV Flexographic Inks Market Research Rep...
|Feb 9
|Tina Ning from QY...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Business News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC