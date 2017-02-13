Why Hollywood Loves Shooting in Eastern Europe

Generous rebates, shooting incentives, versatile locales and state-of-the-art facilities were designed to attract high-profile, big-budget projects - and the strategy is working. Plans by the Polish government to introduce a 25 percent cash rebate for domestic and international features, documentaries and high-end television dramas this year will bring Eastern Europe's biggest filmmaking territory in line with most of its neighbors.

