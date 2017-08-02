'What's the point of dumping Disney stock?'
May Bob Iger never leave the CEO helm at Disney , because boy does he make it tough for you to sell Disney's stock. He makes you feel like you are going to miss the opening of the biggest movie ever, or lose your spot in line for the next great theme park, or perhaps not be enabled for all of the direct to consumer sports products that it will be offering.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TheStreet.com.
Add your comments below
Business News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Soccer777's new name:www.Soccer777.ru
|Tue
|Emily
|1
|ATM Skimmer and GSM Recievers Available at Skim...
|Tue
|HypedX
|6
|Rebuking Obama, Trump boosts Keystone XL, Dakot...
|Mon
|BuildTheWall
|3
|ciaramiddleton234@yahoo.com is a scammer (Feb '13)
|Mon
|hacker here
|42
|carding scammers and rippers list (Apr '14)
|Feb 5
|money
|17
|Wall Street batters Under Armour for slower sal...
|Feb 4
|jadooxtv
|3
|Trends That Will Drive Your Business in 2017
|Feb 4
|forevermogulmag
|1
Find what you want!
Search Business News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC