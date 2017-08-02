'What's the point of dumping Disney s...

'What's the point of dumping Disney stock?'

Read more: TheStreet.com

May Bob Iger never leave the CEO helm at Disney , because boy does he make it tough for you to sell Disney's stock. He makes you feel like you are going to miss the opening of the biggest movie ever, or lose your spot in line for the next great theme park, or perhaps not be enabled for all of the direct to consumer sports products that it will be offering.

Chicago, IL

