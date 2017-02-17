Wells Fargo seeing fewer new customers after sales scandal
Wells Fargo is still seeing a slowdown in activity at branches nationwide as it tries to recover from a scandal over its sales practices. The bank said Friday that the number of new checking accounts opened fell 31 percent in January from a year ago, and applications for credit cards were down 47 percent.
