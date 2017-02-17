Wells Fargo seeing fewer new customer...

Wells Fargo seeing fewer new customers after sales scandal

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

Wells Fargo is still seeing a slowdown in activity at branches nationwide as it tries to recover from a scandal over its sales practices. The bank said Friday that the number of new checking accounts opened fell 31 percent in January from a year ago, and applications for credit cards were down 47 percent.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Business News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News We just got a better idea of how much cash Ther... 9 hr Darius 2
ATM Skimmer and GSM Recievers Available at Skim... 18 hr Yolandi 7
Guaranteed Real Estate Loans - 100% LTV - NO FI... (Jul '13) 20 hr uyuiyjyhgf 53
News Trump Deflects Migrant Ban Chaos by Blaming Del... Thu Econo 2
Europe 2,6-Dimethylaniline Market Report 2017 Wed QYResearch 1
News T-Mobile is fixing the two biggest flaws in its... Feb 14 Hate Apple 1
i need urgent loan who can advice (Oct '13) Feb 13 Daniel Smith Jerry 9
See all Business News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Business News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Hurricane
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 28,692 • Total comments across all topics: 278,952,961

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC