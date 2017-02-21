Wells Fargo fires 4 senior managers in sales scandal inquiry

Wells Fargo's board of directors said it is firing four senior managers as part of its investigation into the bank's sales practices scandal. The board said Tuesday the four are Claudia Anderson , the former community bank chief risk officer, Pamela Conboy , the lead regional president in Arizona, Shelly Freeman , the former regional president in Los Angeles, and Matthew Raphaelson , head of the community bank's strategy and initiatives.

