VW Said to Renew India Push With Tata Motors Alliance Talks
Volkswagen AG is in advanced talks to team up with Tata Motors Ltd. as the German automaker takes another stab at India's fast-growing demand for cars, according to people familiar with the matter. A deal to jointly develop vehicles for emerging markets may be announced at the Geneva auto show in early March, said the people, who asked not to be identified as the plan isn't public.
