Volkswagen 'fixes 470,000 UK diesel cars'
VW's top UK executive, Paul Wallis, has said that of the 1.2 million cars in the UK affected by the diesel emissions scandal, 470,000 have been fixed. "At the current rate, we are applying these measures to 20,000 cars a week," he told MPs on the Transport Committee.
