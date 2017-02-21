Vancouver police: Son began trying to...

Vancouver police: Son began trying to dismember mom's body

8 hrs ago

A 45-year-old man is accused of killing his mother at her Vancouver home last week and trying to dismember her before he was arrested, according to court documents. Kenneth Moore appeared in Clark County Superior Court Tuesday.

