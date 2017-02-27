Valeant's Declining Sales Show Turnar...

Valeant's Declining Sales Show Turnaround Has Long Way to Go

The drugmaker reported a sharp drop in sales last quarter, and still has $30 billion in debt hanging over its balance sheet that can only be dealt with by selling assets or improving cash flow. On Tuesday, Valeant said that sales and profit this year will decline further, sending its shares and bonds down.

