Valeant's Declining Sales Show Turnaround Has Long Way to Go
The drugmaker reported a sharp drop in sales last quarter, and still has $30 billion in debt hanging over its balance sheet that can only be dealt with by selling assets or improving cash flow. On Tuesday, Valeant said that sales and profit this year will decline further, sending its shares and bonds down.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Add your comments below
Business News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fight over debt ceiling could accelerate Trump'...
|1 hr
|tomin cali
|1
|Inside the New York City prepper community that...
|3 hr
|Storm
|1
|'The Martial Arts Kid': Film Review
|Mon
|Dragon
|1
|Global Guitar Tools Market Research Report 2017
|Mon
|qyrtinaning168
|1
|Global Guitar Stands Market Research Report 2017
|Mon
|QYResearch
|1
|Ants, Roaches, Spiders bugging you? (Oct '15)
|Sun
|Whatsbuggingyou
|5
|Trump is upset the media is not reporting a mea...
|Feb 26
|Chilli J
|15
Find what you want!
Search Business News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC