U.S. Health Insurance Mergers Killed as Companies Plot Moves
After 18 months of courtship and court cases, two massive deals that would have reshaped the U.S. health insurance industry have both been declared dead, blocked by judges who said they'd do unacceptable harm to competition in the industry. Now, the companies are right back where they started.
