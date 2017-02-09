Twitter Reports Slowest Quarterly Revenue Growth, Shares Slump
Investors hammered Twitter Inc on Thursday after the social network reported its slowest quarterly revenue growth since going public in 2013, struggling to attract advertisers amid intense competition from Snap Inc's Snapchat and Facebook Inc. Revenue grew just 1 percent to $717.2 million, missing analysts' average estimate of $740.1 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Revenue from advertising declined year-over-year to $638 million, and the company warned that ad revenue growth would continue to lag audience growth during 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.
Add your comments below
Business News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 5 Things That Are Causing Employees To Burn...
|3 hr
|Worker
|1
|China Grinding Balls, Grinding Media, Ball Mill...
|11 hr
|QYResearch
|3
|Global UV Flexographic Inks Market Research Rep...
|12 hr
|Tina Ning from QY...
|1
|I am Newer-QYResearch
|12 hr
|QYResearch
|1
|I Love Kickboxing in Exton, PA
|21 hr
|Rmende006
|2
|Soccer777's new name:www.Soccer777.ru
|Tue
|Emily
|1
|ATM Skimmer and GSM Recievers Available at Skim...
|Tue
|HypedX
|6
Find what you want!
Search Business News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC