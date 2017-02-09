Twitter Reports Slowest Quarterly Revenue Growth, Shares Slump

Investors hammered Twitter Inc on Thursday after the social network reported its slowest quarterly revenue growth since going public in 2013, struggling to attract advertisers amid intense competition from Snap Inc's Snapchat and Facebook Inc. Revenue grew just 1 percent to $717.2 million, missing analysts' average estimate of $740.1 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Revenue from advertising declined year-over-year to $638 million, and the company warned that ad revenue growth would continue to lag audience growth during 2017.

