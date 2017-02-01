Trump's New FCC Chairman Ajit Pai May Drain the TCPA Swamp
In one of his first official actions, newly elected President Donald Trump tapped Ajit Pai as the new chairman of the Federal Communications Commission , replacing outgoing chairman Tom Wheeler. Pai is a sharp critic of the Telephone Consumer Protection Act as it is currently being applied, meaning the FCC's regulatory approach to the TCPA is likely to shift under his leadership.
Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.
Add your comments below
Business News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dying Sears Is Having One of the Most Disastrou...
|5 hr
|ND- oldtimer
|1
|Retailers join forces and dig in for a fight on...
|10 hr
|swampmudd
|4
|Best custom logo design
|Wed
|Logoglaze
|1
|Teamsters' Hoffa says TPP Withdrawal a 'Big Vic...
|Tue
|TANGLEFOOT
|2
|Wall Street batters Under Armour for slower sal...
|Jan 31
|majority-muslim eh
|2
|Trump Deflects Migrant Ban Chaos by Blaming Del...
|Jan 30
|rpt777
|1
|Title left up to readers' discretion
|Jan 29
|misbehaved
|6
Find what you want!
Search Business News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC