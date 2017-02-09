Trump's new FCC boss has already set the stage for a less open...
Last week, the FCC's Wireless Telecommunications Bureau closed multiple inquiries led by former Chairman Tom Wheeler into the data-cap exemption - colloquially known as "zero-rating" - policies of various internet service providers, including AT&T , Verizon , T-Mobile , and Comcast . Previously, Wheeler, who stepped down once Trump took office, oversaw a monthslong back-and-forth between the FCC and those ISPs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
Business News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|China Grinding Balls, Grinding Media, Ball Mill...
|6 hr
|QYResearch
|3
|Global UV Flexographic Inks Market Research Rep...
|6 hr
|Tina Ning from QY...
|1
|I am Newer-QYResearch
|6 hr
|QYResearch
|1
|I Love Kickboxing in Exton, PA
|15 hr
|Rmende006
|2
|Soccer777's new name:www.Soccer777.ru
|Tue
|Emily
|1
|ATM Skimmer and GSM Recievers Available at Skim...
|Tue
|HypedX
|6
|Rebuking Obama, Trump boosts Keystone XL, Dakot...
|Feb 6
|BuildTheWall
|3
Find what you want!
Search Business News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC