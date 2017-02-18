Trump's "Last Night in Sweden" Comment Prompts Speculation, May Relate to Fox News Segment
It has also been suggested that Trump's comments may have come from a recent Fox News interview aired on Friday night with a documentary filmmaker named Ami Horowitz who said that refugees taken in by Sweden are raising the crime rate in the country. Swedes have been scratching their heads and ridiculing President Donald Trump's remarks that suggested a major incident had happened in the Scandinavian country.
