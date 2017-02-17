Trump, Yellen Nor Putin Can Spook U.S...

Trump, Yellen Nor Putin Can Spook U.S. Investors

16 hrs ago Read more: Fox News

It seems as if U.S. stock investors are afraid of absolutely nothing. Not even a Russian submarine floating off the coast of Connecticut, nor a pugnacious president who lambasted and mocked the media during a chaotic press conference or a Fed Chair that talked candidly about a slow-growing U.S. economy.

