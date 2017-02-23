Trump Tower Protection Cost NY City $24M From Election to Inauguration
It cost New York City about $24 million to provide security at Trump Tower, President Donald Trump's skyscraper home in Manhattan, from Election Day to Inauguration Day, or $308,000 per day, New York's police commissioner said on Wednesday. The revelation prompted renewed calls for Congress to reimburse the city for the cost of protecting Trump's private residence on Manhattan's Fifth Avenue, where his wife and their son continue to reside.
