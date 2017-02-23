Trump Tower Protection Cost NY City $...

Trump Tower Protection Cost NY City $24M From Election to Inauguration

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Fox News

It cost New York City about $24 million to provide security at Trump Tower, President Donald Trump's skyscraper home in Manhattan, from Election Day to Inauguration Day, or $308,000 per day, New York's police commissioner said on Wednesday. The revelation prompted renewed calls for Congress to reimburse the city for the cost of protecting Trump's private residence on Manhattan's Fifth Avenue, where his wife and their son continue to reside.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Business News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Republicans Are Trying to Let Internet Provider... 7 hr Whats the difference 1
W.U transfers with NO UPFRONT !!! (Jan '13) Tue TWISTEDHALO 130
News Riot in Stockholm suburb after drug suspect is ... Tue Go Blue Forever 1
News Warren Buffett Knows Something About Walmart Feb 18 Texxy the Selfie Cat 1
News We just got a better idea of how much cash Ther... Feb 17 Darius 2
News Trump Deflects Migrant Ban Chaos by Blaming Del... Feb 16 Econo 2
News T-Mobile is fixing the two biggest flaws in its... Feb 14 Hate Apple 1
See all Business News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Business News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,261 • Total comments across all topics: 279,091,299

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC