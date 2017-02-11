Trump to Bring Down Price of Wall on ...

Trump to Bring Down Price of Wall on Mexico's Border

Read more: Fox News

President Donald Trump pushed back early on Saturday on assertions that the wall he wants built on the U.S. border with Mexico would cost more than anticipated and said he would reduce the price. Trump made his comments in two Twitter posts but did not say how he would bring down the cost of the wall.

Chicago, IL

