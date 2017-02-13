Trump Sanctions Venezuela Vice Presid...

Trump Sanctions Venezuela Vice President on Drug Trafficking

7 hrs ago Read more: Fox News

The Trump administration imposed sanctions against Venezuelan Vice President Tareck El Aissami on Monday, accusing him of playing a major role in international drug trafficking. The executive decree, the result of a years-long investigation, is bound to ratchet up tensions between the new Republican administration and the United States' harshest critic in Latin America.

