Trump Sanctions Venezuela Vice President on Drug Trafficking
The Trump administration imposed sanctions against Venezuelan Vice President Tareck El Aissami on Monday, accusing him of playing a major role in international drug trafficking. The executive decree, the result of a years-long investigation, is bound to ratchet up tensions between the new Republican administration and the United States' harshest critic in Latin America.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.
Add your comments below
Business News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|i need urgent loan who can advice (Oct '13)
|12 hr
|Daniel Smith Jerry
|9
|Guaranteed Real Estate Loans - 100% LTV - NO FI... (Jul '13)
|21 hr
|lynn4158
|52
|The Chevy Bolt EV Gets Off to a Strong Sales Start
|Sun
|Solarman
|1
|The 5 Things That Are Causing Employees To Burn...
|Feb 11
|CaliforniaformerKiwi
|2
|A bizarre anecdote reveals why Trump believes b...
|Feb 11
|CaliforniaformerKiwi
|6
|China Grinding Balls, Grinding Media, Ball Mill...
|Feb 9
|QYResearch
|3
|Global UV Flexographic Inks Market Research Rep...
|Feb 9
|Tina Ning from QY...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Business News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC