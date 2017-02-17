Trump launches another blistering attack on media while he and...

President Donald Trump launched another attack aimed at "the dishonest media" in an extended rant during a rally in Melbourne, Florida, on Saturday, criticizing the publishing of recent stories detailing a chaotic first month in the White House. "The dishonest media, which has published one false story after another, with no sources, even though they pretend they have them - they make them up in many cases, they just don't want to report the truth and they have been calling us wrong now for two years - they don't get it, but they are starting to get it," Trump said.

