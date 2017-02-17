Trump launches another blistering att...

Trump launches another blistering attack on media while he and...

President Donald Trump launched another attack aimed at "the dishonest media" in an extended rant during a rally in Melbourne, Florida, on Saturday, criticizing the publishing of recent stories detailing a chaotic first month in the White House. "The dishonest media, which has published one false story after another, with no sources, even though they pretend they have them - they make them up in many cases, they just don't want to report the truth and they have been calling us wrong now for two years - they don't get it, but they are starting to get it," Trump said.

