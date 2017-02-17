Trump launches another blistering attack on media while he and...
President Donald Trump launched another attack aimed at "the dishonest media" in an extended rant during a rally in Melbourne, Florida, on Saturday, criticizing the publishing of recent stories detailing a chaotic first month in the White House. "The dishonest media, which has published one false story after another, with no sources, even though they pretend they have them - they make them up in many cases, they just don't want to report the truth and they have been calling us wrong now for two years - they don't get it, but they are starting to get it," Trump said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
Business News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Warren Buffett Knows Something About Walmart
|22 hr
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|Cheap NikeZoomKobe12 A.D All Grey www kobecheap...
|Sat
|kobecheap12
|1
|We just got a better idea of how much cash Ther...
|Fri
|Darius
|2
|ATM Skimmer and GSM Recievers Available at Skim...
|Fri
|Yolandi
|7
|Guaranteed Real Estate Loans - 100% LTV - NO FI... (Jul '13)
|Thu
|uyuiyjyhgf
|53
|Trump Deflects Migrant Ban Chaos by Blaming Del...
|Feb 16
|Econo
|2
|Europe 2,6-Dimethylaniline Market Report 2017
|Feb 15
|QYResearch
|1
Find what you want!
Search Business News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC