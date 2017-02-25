Trump is upset the media is not repor...

Trump is upset the media is not reporting a meaningless statistic about the national debt

There are 14 comments on the The Washington Post story from 12 hrs ago, titled Trump is upset the media is not reporting a meaningless statistic about the national debt. In it, The Washington Post reports that:

Interpretation of the news based on evidence, including data, as well as anticipating how events might unfold based on past events People use mobile devices to record President Trump as he speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Maryland on Feb. 24. On "Fox & Friends" Saturday morning, former Republican presidential candidate Herman Cain credited President Trump with reducing the national debt, after just one month in office. "And here's another statistic that I haven't heard anybody talk about.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

SirPrize

“Yeah, but...”

Since: Sep 11

5,321

MILKY WAY

#1 6 hrs ago
If you don't care about the national debt, as the Democrats obviously don't, any statistic about the national debt is meaningless.

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Dr Reker s Bellhop

Philadelphia, PA

#2 4 hrs ago
"Dismissing insane bs" is not the same as "not caring about the national debt," cretins.

Judged:

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

SirPrize

“Yeah, but...”

Since: Sep 11

5,321

MILKY WAY

#3 4 hrs ago
Dr Reker s Bellhop wrote:
"Dismissing insane bs" is not the same as "not caring about the national debt," cretins.
What is insane about caring about the national debt?

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Chilli J

“So it's not you, It's them?”

Since: Jun 11

15,098

Location hidden
#4 4 hrs ago
SirPrize wrote:
<quoted text>
What is insane about caring about the national debt?
When did "Mr. 999" become a National Debt expert?

Try to not get your nickers in a twist over it, though?

Economist after economist who analyzed Donnie's

Economic plan confirmed that he would add ~$5.9

Trillion to our National Debt and since then, Donnie

Has added an additional $1 Trillion for Infrastructure.

Donnie simply doesn't care about the National Debt.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

SirPrize

“Yeah, but...”

Since: Sep 11

5,321

MILKY WAY

#5 4 hrs ago
Chilli J wrote:
<quoted text>

When did "Mr. 999" become a National Debt expert?

Try to not get your nickers in a twist over it, though?

Economist after economist who analyzed Donnie's

Economic plan confirmed that he would add ~$5.9

Trillion to our National Debt and since then, Donnie

Has added an additional $1 Trillion for Infrastructure.

Donnie simply doesn't care about the National Debt.
Nonsense.
What does anything you post have to do with the topic?

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Chilli J

“So it's not you, It's them?”

Since: Jun 11

15,098

Location hidden
#6 3 hrs ago
SirPrize wrote:
<quoted text>

Nonsense.
What does anything you post have to do with the topic?
Nonsense? Nah! What part of: "Economists who analyzed Trump's Economic Plan, said it would add ~$5.9 Trillion more to the National Debt" confuses you? Or that Trump has proposed $1 Million more to repair our Infrastructure? Read? Learn something? Educate or embarrass yourself?
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Agents of Corruption

“Club Fed or Camp Cupcake?”

Since: Oct 10

19,584

White-Collar Minimum-Security

#7 3 hrs ago
Trump Accidentally Admits That He DidnÂ’t Inherit A Mess From Obama
http://www.politicususa.com/2017/02/25/trump-...
The numbers donÂ’t show that Trump lowered the national debt, and Obama increased it in their respective first months in office. What the data reveals is that Donald Trump inherited a growing economy, while Obama inherited an economy on the brink of depression.

President Trump doesnÂ’t get credit for lucking into a good economy.

Trump has no accomplishments of his own. His presidency is going nowhere, so a man whose frail ego needs constant reassurance is trying to take credit for the good work that Obama did.

President Trump can complain, whine, and demand, but the numbers donÂ’t lie.

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Chilli J

“So it's not you, It's them?”

Since: Jun 11

15,098

Location hidden
#8 3 hrs ago
"...$1 Trillion more..."
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

SirPrize

“Yeah, but...”

Since: Sep 11

5,321

MILKY WAY

#9 3 hrs ago
Chilli J wrote:
<quoted text>

Nonsense? Nah! What part of: "Economists who analyzed Trump's Economic Plan, said it would add ~$5.9 Trillion more to the National Debt" confuses you? Or that Trump has proposed $1 Million more to repair our Infrastructure? Read? Learn something? Educate or embarrass yourself?
Yes. You post nonsense completely off-topic.
Clearly, you have a reading comprehensive problem.

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

SirPrize

“Yeah, but...”

Since: Sep 11

5,321

MILKY WAY

#10 3 hrs ago
Agents of Corruption wrote:
Trump Accidentally Admits That He DidnÂ’t Inherit A Mess From Obama
http://www.politicususa.com/2017/02/25/trump-...
The numbers donÂ’t show that Trump lowered the national debt, and Obama increased it in their respective first months in office. What the data reveals is that Donald Trump inherited a growing economy, while Obama inherited an economy on the brink of depression.

President Trump doesnÂ’t get credit for lucking into a good economy.

Trump has no accomplishments of his own. His presidency is going nowhere, so a man whose frail ego needs constant reassurance is trying to take credit for the good work that Obama did.

President Trump can complain, whine, and demand, but the numbers donÂ’t lie.
Excellent point!
Now tell us why the statistics you cite are meaningless statistics.
Alternatively, you might explain how the MSM is unbiased, since they assert, according to the topic, that your statistics are meaningless.

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Dr Reker s Bellhop

Philadelphia, PA

#11 2 hrs ago
SirPrize wrote:
<quoted text>
What is insane about caring about the national debt?
That's not something anyone said, retardate.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Cordwainer Trout

Campbellsville, KY

#12 2 hrs ago
The Treasury Department's statistics confirm Trump's claim. The seditionists here and in the mainstream media have to deny the relevance in order to maintain their clinical and demented states of denial of what is working and what didn't work in their Marxist administration. Pravda on the Potomac (WaPo) will continue their propaganda and sedition, even as former journalists of considerable note there, condemn them for it.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Ms Sassy

Paris, TN

#13 1 hr ago
Aw...Bless Trump's little EVIL heart! Should we ALL send him a Pacifier, to keep him from sucking on his Thumb, while he pouts?
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Agents of Corruption

“Club Fed or Camp Cupcake?”

Since: Oct 10

19,584

White-Collar Minimum-Security

#14 1 hr ago
Why Donald Trump's tweet about national debt decrease in his first month is highly misleading
http://www.politifact.com/truth-o-meter/state...
On Jan. 20, the day Trump took office, the federal government had a cash operating balance of $382 billion, according to the Treasury Department.

By Feb. 22, the cash balance had dropped to $228 billion.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Business News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Cheap soccer jerseys on Soccer777 Sat Calista 1
News Republicans Are Trying to Let Internet Provider... Feb 23 Whats the difference 1
W.U transfers with NO UPFRONT !!! (Jan '13) Feb 21 TWISTEDHALO 130
News Riot in Stockholm suburb after drug suspect is ... Feb 21 Go Blue Forever 1
News Warren Buffett Knows Something About Walmart Feb 18 Texxy the Selfie Cat 1
News We just got a better idea of how much cash Ther... Feb 17 Darius 2
News Trump Deflects Migrant Ban Chaos by Blaming Del... Feb 16 Econo 2
See all Business News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Business News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Libya
  4. Syria
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,602 • Total comments across all topics: 279,152,693

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC