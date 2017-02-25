Trump is upset the media is not reporting a meaningless statistic about the national debt
There are 14 comments on the The Washington Post story from 12 hrs ago, titled Trump is upset the media is not reporting a meaningless statistic about the national debt. In it, The Washington Post reports that:
Interpretation of the news based on evidence, including data, as well as anticipating how events might unfold based on past events People use mobile devices to record President Trump as he speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Maryland on Feb. 24. On "Fox & Friends" Saturday morning, former Republican presidential candidate Herman Cain credited President Trump with reducing the national debt, after just one month in office. "And here's another statistic that I haven't heard anybody talk about.
|
“Yeah, but...”
Since: Sep 11
5,321
MILKY WAY
|
#1 6 hrs ago
If you don't care about the national debt, as the Democrats obviously don't, any statistic about the national debt is meaningless.
|
#2 4 hrs ago
"Dismissing insane bs" is not the same as "not caring about the national debt," cretins.
|
“Yeah, but...”
Since: Sep 11
5,321
MILKY WAY
|
#3 4 hrs ago
What is insane about caring about the national debt?
|
“So it's not you, It's them?”
Since: Jun 11
15,098
Location hidden
|
#4 4 hrs ago
When did "Mr. 999" become a National Debt expert?
Try to not get your nickers in a twist over it, though?
Economist after economist who analyzed Donnie's
Economic plan confirmed that he would add ~$5.9
Trillion to our National Debt and since then, Donnie
Has added an additional $1 Trillion for Infrastructure.
Donnie simply doesn't care about the National Debt.
|
“Yeah, but...”
Since: Sep 11
5,321
MILKY WAY
|
#5 4 hrs ago
Nonsense.
What does anything you post have to do with the topic?
|
“So it's not you, It's them?”
Since: Jun 11
15,098
Location hidden
|
#6 3 hrs ago
Nonsense? Nah! What part of: "Economists who analyzed Trump's Economic Plan, said it would add ~$5.9 Trillion more to the National Debt" confuses you? Or that Trump has proposed $1 Million more to repair our Infrastructure? Read? Learn something? Educate or embarrass yourself?
|
“Club Fed or Camp Cupcake?”
Since: Oct 10
19,584
White-Collar Minimum-Security
|
#7 3 hrs ago
Trump Accidentally Admits That He DidnÂ’t Inherit A Mess From Obama
http://www.politicususa.com/2017/02/25/trump-...
The numbers donÂ’t show that Trump lowered the national debt, and Obama increased it in their respective first months in office. What the data reveals is that Donald Trump inherited a growing economy, while Obama inherited an economy on the brink of depression.
President Trump doesnÂ’t get credit for lucking into a good economy.
Trump has no accomplishments of his own. His presidency is going nowhere, so a man whose frail ego needs constant reassurance is trying to take credit for the good work that Obama did.
President Trump can complain, whine, and demand, but the numbers donÂ’t lie.
|
“So it's not you, It's them?”
Since: Jun 11
15,098
Location hidden
|
#8 3 hrs ago
"...$1 Trillion more..."
|
“Yeah, but...”
Since: Sep 11
5,321
MILKY WAY
|
#9 3 hrs ago
Yes. You post nonsense completely off-topic.
Clearly, you have a reading comprehensive problem.
|
“Yeah, but...”
Since: Sep 11
5,321
MILKY WAY
|
#10 3 hrs ago
Excellent point!
Now tell us why the statistics you cite are meaningless statistics.
Alternatively, you might explain how the MSM is unbiased, since they assert, according to the topic, that your statistics are meaningless.
|
#11 2 hrs ago
That's not something anyone said, retardate.
|
#12 2 hrs ago
The Treasury Department's statistics confirm Trump's claim. The seditionists here and in the mainstream media have to deny the relevance in order to maintain their clinical and demented states of denial of what is working and what didn't work in their Marxist administration. Pravda on the Potomac (WaPo) will continue their propaganda and sedition, even as former journalists of considerable note there, condemn them for it.
|
#13 1 hr ago
Aw...Bless Trump's little EVIL heart! Should we ALL send him a Pacifier, to keep him from sucking on his Thumb, while he pouts?
|
“Club Fed or Camp Cupcake?”
Since: Oct 10
19,584
White-Collar Minimum-Security
|
#14 1 hr ago
Why Donald Trump's tweet about national debt decrease in his first month is highly misleading
http://www.politifact.com/truth-o-meter/state...
On Jan. 20, the day Trump took office, the federal government had a cash operating balance of $382 billion, according to the Treasury Department.
By Feb. 22, the cash balance had dropped to $228 billion.
|
|
