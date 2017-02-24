Trump Attacks Fbi on Leakers of Russi...

Trump Attacks Fbi on Leakers of Russia Reports: 'Find Now'

15 hrs ago Read more: Fox News

U.S. President Donald Trump criticized the FBI on Friday for failing to stop leaks of national security information to the media and directed the agency to find those who pass on classified information. Trump's comments, in a pair of Twitter posts, come amid media reports that the FBI has refused a White House request that it refutes recent stories saying members of Trump's team had been in frequent contact with Russian intelligence agents during the presidential campaign.

