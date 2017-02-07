Traders Prep For France Election, Hedge a big Europe ETF
There are still more than two months before the first round of France's national elections, but some traders are already initiating bearish options trades on the SPDR EURO STOXX 50 . Home to $6.75 billion in assets under management, FEZ is one of the largest US-listed exchange traded funds tracking Eurozone stocks.
