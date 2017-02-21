Takata expected to plead guilty to $1...

Takata expected to plead guilty to $1B fine in airbag scandal

Takata will pay a $25 million US criminal fine, $125 million US to individuals injured by the air bags and $850 million US to automakers that purchased the inflators. Japanese auto parts maker Takata Corp. is expected to plead guilty Monday to a criminal charge and agree to a $1 billion US penalty for concealing a deadly air bag inflator problem.

