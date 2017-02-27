Taco Bell removing Naked Chicken Chalupa from menus soon
Leave it to Taco Bell to launch a buzz-worthy menu item, then rip it from the menu only a few weeks later. The Naked Chicken Chalupa, on the menu since late January, is on its way out sometime in March, according to the Irvine-based chain.
Start the conversation, or Read more at LA Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Business News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'The Martial Arts Kid': Film Review
|17 hr
|Dragon
|1
|Global Guitar Tools Market Research Report 2017
|Mon
|qyrtinaning168
|1
|Global Guitar Stands Market Research Report 2017
|Mon
|QYResearch
|1
|Ants, Roaches, Spiders bugging you? (Oct '15)
|Sun
|Whatsbuggingyou
|5
|Trump is upset the media is not reporting a mea...
|Sun
|Chilli J
|15
|Cheap soccer jerseys on Soccer777
|Feb 25
|Calista
|1
|Republicans Are Trying to Let Internet Provider...
|Feb 23
|Whats the difference
|1
Find what you want!
Search Business News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC