Sylvester Stallone's 'Escape Plan 2' Set as China Co-Production
Arnold Schwarzenegger is in talks to return for the sequel, which will be co-produced by Emmett/Furla/Oasis and Beijing-based Leomus Pictures. Beijing-based Leomus Pictures and Emmett/Furla/Oasis have partnered to co-finance and make the film as a China-U.S. co-production.
