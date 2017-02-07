Subsidizedi 1 2Internet Use for Low-I...

Subsidizedi 1 2Internet Use for Low-Income Customers to Be Stopped by the FCC?

Changes keep coming fast, and now nine companies that recently have been part of a program intended to offer subsidized internet access to low-income users have been informed by the Federal Communications Commission that they must not offer this service , according to a recent article by the International Business Times. This position by the new leadership of the FCC represents a complete pivot from a ruling only weeks before by prior FCC Chairman Tom Wheeler.

Chicago, IL

