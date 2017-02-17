Sprint is reportedly making another run at T-Mobile - and...
SoftBank, the Japanese telecom company that owns Sprint, is looking to make another run at T-Mobile US, Reuters' Liana Baker reports. It explored the idea in 2014, only to back down after telecom regulators made it clear they would block any acquisition of the fourth-largest US carrier.
