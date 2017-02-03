South Korea's Samsung mulls building US appliance factory
South Korea's Samsung Electronics said Friday it's considering building a factory to make household appliances in the United States as various industries brace for potential protectionist trade policies under the administration of President Donald Trump . A spokeswoman for Samsung said the plans were "purely in the evaluation stage" and no decisions have been made.
