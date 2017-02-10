South Korea Prosecutor Resummons Samsung Heir Jay Y. Lee
A special prosecutor is again questioning Samsung Group's Jay Y. Lee over allegations including bribery and embezzlement, potentially dealing another blow to South Korea's biggest business empire. Lee, the de facto head of the Samsung Group and vice chairman of Samsung Electronics Co., was called in for questioning Monday morning, along with two other executives including Samsung Electronics President Park Sang-jin.
