Snap files for IPO, seeks to raise $3 billion
Snap, the owner of the popular disappearing-messages service Snapchat, seeks to raise up to $3 billion in an initial public offering. The highly anticipated IPO is expected to be the one of the largest since Alibaba Group went public in 2014.
