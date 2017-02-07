Since the election, a third of worker...

Since the election, a third of workers say their colleagues talk about politics more than work

5 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

If it feels like all everyone at work is doing is talking about politics and refreshing Twitter for the latest inflammatory tweet from President Trump, it may be because some of them are. While every workplace is different, a new survey commissioned by BetterWorks , a Redwood City, Calif.-based software company, offers a snapshot of the split-screen workday many Americans have experienced since the election and during the chaotic first two weeks of Trump's presidency.

Chicago, IL

