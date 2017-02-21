Sexual Harassment Allegations Light Fire Under Uber
Uber may end up doing Lyft a big favor if it can't effectively manage the bad press swirling around the company. Now Uber has taken the bold step of retaining former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder to look into allegations of discrimination and sexual harassment made over the weekend by Susan Fowler, a former engineer at the San Francisco-based company.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TheStreet.com.
Add your comments below
Business News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Online Office Furniture (Sep '13)
|1 hr
|DynamicOfficeServ...
|7
|W.U transfers with NO UPFRONT !!! (Jan '13)
|11 hr
|TWISTEDHALO
|130
|Riot in Stockholm suburb after drug suspect is ...
|23 hr
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|Warren Buffett Knows Something About Walmart
|Feb 18
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|We just got a better idea of how much cash Ther...
|Feb 17
|Darius
|2
|Trump Deflects Migrant Ban Chaos by Blaming Del...
|Feb 16
|Econo
|2
|T-Mobile is fixing the two biggest flaws in its...
|Feb 14
|Hate Apple
|1
Find what you want!
Search Business News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC