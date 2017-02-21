Sexual Harassment Allegations Light F...

Sexual Harassment Allegations Light Fire Under Uber

Uber may end up doing Lyft a big favor if it can't effectively manage the bad press swirling around the company. Now Uber has taken the bold step of retaining former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder to look into allegations of discrimination and sexual harassment made over the weekend by Susan Fowler, a former engineer at the San Francisco-based company.

