Search Warrant Linked to Amazon Echo Recording in Arkansas Killing Could Affect Sales
In a 16-page argument filed in state court, Amazon asserts the First Amendment should protect both Alexa's audio recordings and responses to users. Amazon has moved to to quash a search warrant for it to turn over audio recorded by one of its Amazon Echo devices near an alleged murder in Arkansas, citing free speech concerns, but the case could affect sales of the popular device as well.
