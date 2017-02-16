Samsung Vice Chairman Arrested on Bri...

Samsung Vice Chairman Arrested on Bribery Charges

The arrest is the latest development in a scandal embroiling Samsung's Lee Jae-yong and South Korea's president. South Korean authorities arrested Samsung Head Lee Jae-yong, also known as Jay Y. Lee, today on charges of bribery.

