Samsung Vice Chairman Arrested on Bribery Charges
The arrest is the latest development in a scandal embroiling Samsung's Lee Jae-yong and South Korea's president. South Korean authorities arrested Samsung Head Lee Jae-yong, also known as Jay Y. Lee, today on charges of bribery.
