Samsung Heir Arrested on Charges of Bribery
South Korean prosecutors have arrested Jay Y. Lee in a case linked to a scandal that led to the impeachment of President Park Geun-hye. South Korean prosecutors arrested Samsung's billionaire heir Jay Y. Lee - a.k.a. Lee Jae-yong - on accusations of bribery and other charges, in a case linked to a wide-scale political scandal that led to the impeachment of South Korean President Park Geun-hye.
