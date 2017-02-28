Samsung Group Chief to be Charged With Bribery, Embezzlement Amid Scandal
South Korea's special prosecutor's office said on Tuesday it will charge Samsung Group chief Jay Y. Lee and four other executives with bribery and embezzlement amid a political scandal that has rocked the country. Lee was arrested on Feb. 17 over his alleged role in the corruption scandal involving impeached President Park Geun-hye, dealing a fresh blow to the technology giant and standard-bearer for Asia's fourth-largest economy.
