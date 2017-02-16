Roman Polanski Seeks to Have Prosecutor's Testimony Unsealed
Los Angeles prosecutors have repeatedly sought the filmmaker's extradition but have been rebuffed by courts in Switzerland and Poland. Roman Polanski's attorney has asked a Los Angeles judge to unseal testimony given by a former prosecutor who handled the fugitive director's sexual assault case.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hollywood Reporter.
Add your comments below
Business News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump Deflects Migrant Ban Chaos by Blaming Del...
|10 hr
|Econo
|2
|Europe 2,6-Dimethylaniline Market Report 2017
|23 hr
|QYResearch
|1
|T-Mobile is fixing the two biggest flaws in its...
|Feb 14
|Hate Apple
|1
|i need urgent loan who can advice (Oct '13)
|Feb 13
|Daniel Smith Jerry
|9
|Guaranteed Real Estate Loans - 100% LTV - NO FI... (Jul '13)
|Feb 13
|lynn4158
|52
|The Chevy Bolt EV Gets Off to a Strong Sales Start
|Feb 12
|Solarman
|1
|The 5 Things That Are Causing Employees To Burn...
|Feb 11
|CaliforniaformerKiwi
|2
Find what you want!
Search Business News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC