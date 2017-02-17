Publisher cancels Milo Yiannopoulos book deal
Milo Yiannopoulos, the conservative provocateur known for brusque and controversial political commentary, just had his book deal canceled by publisher Simon & Schuster. "After careful consideration, Simon & Schuster and its Threshold Editions have canceled publication of 'Dangerous' by Milo Yiannopoulos," a statement from the company read Monday afternoon.
