Protests erupt after Kyrgyzstan arrests opposition leader

Kyrgyzstan's former President Roza Otunbayeva attends a rally in support of Omurbek Tekebayev, who was arrested early Sunday morning after arriving at the Central Asian country's main airport, in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017. Hundreds of people protested Sunday in Kyrgyzstan after authorities detained a prominent opposition leader on fraud and corruption charges that his supporters say are politically motivated.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.