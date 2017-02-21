Prosecutor won't retry Albuquerque police shooting case

In this Aug. 18, 2015, file photo, former Albuquerque Detective Keith Sandy, left, and Officer Dominique Perez speak with attorneys during a preliminary hearing in Albuquerque, N.M. A newly installed district attorney in New Mexico is expected to announce if he will retry the two former Albuquerque police officers charged with killing a homeless camper. Second Judicial District Attorney Raul Torrez has scheduled a news conference Friday, Feb. 24, 2017, to discuss the case involving the former officers.

